Another stolen car to be on the lookout for:

Wade reports, “My daughter’s car was stolen last night from the street by our house at Delridge and Cloverdale. It is a 1993 Army Green Jeep Cherokee 4 door. The car’s name is Oscar. A police report has been filed.” (We don’t have the plate number but will add when we hear back. Meantime, call 911 if you think you see the stolen vehicle.)