IT’S BACK: Drive-up/ride-up mailbox returns to Westwood Village post office

Thanks to Josh for the tip! We just confirmed via a trip to the Westwood Village post office that its drive-up/ride-up mailbox is being reinstalled, almost four months after removal last December. The removal came more than a week after it had been taped off, with a handwritten sign declaring it “broken and unsecure.” Its last removal, in 2015, also lasted about four months. As you can see in our photo, it’s just arrived, so don’t go rushing off to use it just yet.
West Seattle, Washington
09 Monday
| 0 COMMENTS