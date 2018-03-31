Scenes from West Seattle Thriftway’s 2018 egg-hunt excitement

Our area’s one and only supermarket egg hunt, at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), draws many styles of hunters – some striding coolly and confidently down the aisles, as shown above, and some wandering every which way at once.

This morning brought a crowd as always. Fun part is, you never know where you’re going to find an egg – maybe even among the baked goods:

And of course they’re usually lining the aisles:

Some eggs are redeemable for special prizes – Matthew found one of them and showed us what he got:

And of course the Easter Bunny made a guest appearance, posing below with Thriftway’s Michele Grasso:

This is an especially festive year at West Seattle Thriftway, since, as mentioned here again last night, the store’s celebrating its 30th anniversary!

P.S. If you missed today’s egg hunts – check our Easter Etc. Guide for the local churches that are having them before or after services tomorrow.