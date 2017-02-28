West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE BEER: The Best of Hands Barrelhouse’s plan for ex-Corner Deli space

February 28, 2017 11:41 am
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news | WS beverages


(WSB photo)

One month after John’s Corner Deli closed in Sunrise Heights, we know more about The Best of Hands Barrelhouse, which is taking over the space at 7500 35th Avenue SW. When we first contacted co-proprietor
Nicholas Marianetti last month, after we found an early-stage site plan in city permit files, he said he’d be happy to comment once they finished negotiating a lease. Now, he tells WSB that’s happened, and they’re signing this week, so here’s what’s planned:

The Best of Hands Barrelhouse is a startup specialty brewery with a target launch date of late fall/early winter 2017.

The Barrelhouse will specialize in barrel-aged and barrel-fermented beers as well as wild ales that utilize different souring methods and multiple strains of Brettanomyces. While these sour and/or funky beers will be the brewery’s main focus, we will also produce “clean beers” fermented exclusively by Saccharomyces (brewer’s yeast) that have a proven following here in the Pacific Northwest. We aim to yield styles such as IPAs, barrel-aged stouts, farmhouse ales (such as saisons), and beers crafted in various traditional brewing methods from around the world.

The brewery and taproom will be managed and directed by co-owners Nicholas Marianetti, Gregory Marlor, and Chris Richardson. All three are longtime West Seattleites and veterans of the food and beverage industry. Nicholas and Gregory are Certified Cicerones®, and award winning homebrewers. Chris is a small business owner with 20 years experience in small business operations.

The team is excited to bring their brews and vision to the West Seattle community later this year!

As part of the permit process, the city has to grant a permit for changing the building’s use from retail to “drinking establishment”; Monday’s Land Use Information Bulletin included notice of that application, opening a comment period until March 13th.

17 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BEER: The Best of Hands Barrelhouse's plan for ex-Corner Deli space"

  • Westside February 28, 2017 (11:49 am)
    Reply

    I can’t begin to express how awesome this is. Bring on the Brett funk! You know, and IPAs too. 

  • inthehood February 28, 2017 (12:05 pm)
    Reply

    Keeping the Cow?

  • Peter February 28, 2017 (12:07 pm)
    Reply

    This sounds great! Welcome to the neighborhood!

  • Bart February 28, 2017 (12:07 pm)
    Reply

    Sure, but what about the cow?

  • pagefive February 28, 2017 (12:11 pm)
    Reply

    You had me at ‘sour’.

  • Devon February 28, 2017 (12:15 pm)
    Reply

    Jonesin’ for a quality brewery in West Seattle. Can’t wait.

  • jg February 28, 2017 (12:20 pm)
    Reply

    But what will become of the cow?!?

    • WSB February 28, 2017 (12:28 pm)
      Reply

      We reported in our original story about John’s closing (link is above) that the building’s owners told us the cow is staying.

    • Jethro Marx February 28, 2017 (1:14 pm)
      Reply

      I, for one, hope they hang a little keg around its neck, a la Saint Bernards of old. Maybe stick a hop vine up there, too.

       #bovinelupulin!

  • Paul February 28, 2017 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    Congratulations, boys!  Can’t wait to become a regular.

  • Kim February 28, 2017 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    Very excited for you to open!

  • sg February 28, 2017 (12:48 pm)
    Reply

    Will they still accept EBT?!?! :)

    • Swede. February 28, 2017 (1:20 pm)
      Reply

      Just write a check. For each beer! 

  • Charles February 28, 2017 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    Great news! Looking forward to tasting 

  • Swede. February 28, 2017 (1:21 pm)
    Reply

    This sounds promising and fun. Will definitely check it out when open. And. The cow stays, Woo! 

  • Wseattleite February 28, 2017 (1:23 pm)
    Reply

     Am missing the corner convenience store that seemed to have everything, but wishing best of luck on the new venue.  Keep the Cow!

  • S&F February 28, 2017 (1:40 pm)
    Reply

    Congrats guys! Can’t wait to check it out. 

