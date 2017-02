Thanks to Dan Ciske for the photo of a boat fire off Bainbridge Island, visible from this side of the Sound. Here’s what the Bainbridge Island Fire Department says via Twitter:

Marine 21 and a Seattle fireboat are fighting a fire on a 40' boat off Rockaway Beach. One person onboard has been removed. — Bainbridge Island FD (@bainbridgefire) February 14, 2017

A Seattle Fire Department fireboat is assisting, per the SFD 911 log and MarineTraffic.com.