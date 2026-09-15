Take your dog swimming! Join the choir! And more … for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Dog Days at AHSTC – see below! Thanks to Cori for the pic)

Here’s our list of highlights for today/tonight, many – but not all! – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – info about today’s featured speaker from The Mountaineers.

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm, first weekly full-council meeting, with viewing/attending/commenting info on the agenda.

DOG SWIMMING: The annual end-of-season Dog Days swim sessions are all week at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW), 4-7 pm. Fee.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases. In the spotlight tonight – Vena Cava wine.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: “Unplugged – A Musical Gathering” 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW). No cover, all ages.

THE WORKS SEATTLE POP-UP: Another crafting pop-up tonight, 6-8:30 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: 6:30 pm monthly meetup – celebrating their fourth anniversary. Our calendar listing explains how to find them this month.

SING WITH THE BOEING EMPLOYEES CHOIR … even if you’re not a Boeing employee! Open rehearsals start tonight, 6:30 pm, at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), and our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

TIM’S OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm music – weekly open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, hear Miley‘s new music. Free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

PAST, PRESENT, ELSEWHERE AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm album listening at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our ongoing calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia … 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink … 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free to play, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm until 1:30 am, sing at The Poggie! (4717 California SW)

Organizing an event, fundraiser, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!