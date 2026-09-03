FOLLOWUP: Vehicles towed from ‘RV remediation’ sweep site on SW Barton Place

We went to SW Barton Place, uphill from/east of Westwood Village, about an hour and a half ago to check on the “RV remediation” sweep announced via no-parking signage. Heading uphill, we saw crews on both sides of the street.

Continuing eastbound in hopes of getting a clearer view, we then passed about half a dozen parked tow trucks, each with a vehicle attached; we pulled into a Delridge/Henderson parking lot just in time to see five of them parade away:

With that, the downhill side of the street has been completely cleared of vehicles. We went through late last night for a baseline and counted three RVs/trailers among other vehicles (sorry, no “before” photo). We don’t know if any of the towed vehicles were confirmed stolen or just towed because they were in violation of the parking restrictions, but we’ll follow up.