Plant Bingo, single release, mural unveiling, more for August’s final West Seattle Friday

(Thursday photo from Sunset Avenue, by Tom Trulin)

Here’s what is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still time for summer gardening! Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOL: West Seattle’s last still-open wading pool, at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), is open noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon to 7 pm today, swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – here’s the session schedule.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

YOUTH MURAL & ART UNVEILING: Join the Technology Access Foundation and Urban ArtWorks for this free community celebration, 5-7 pm. (605 SW 108th, White Cehter)

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, local band MAD Cutaways at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

SIP ‘N’ SPIN: 6 pm, try your hand at the pottery wheel at Rain City Clay (4208 SW 100th)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 6:30, music at 7, Hetakuso single-release party with Battlestations! & Auntie Death. $10 cover. all ages. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

PLANT BINGO AT MR.B’S: Play Plant Bingo with Terraplanted! 7 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Sera Cahoone performs live in-store, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), all ages, free.

FOR YOU, FOR ME, FOR US AT KENYON HALL: Production by Emi Aiken at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm performance (7904 35th SW), all ages, no cover.

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning – with DJ Reverend Dollars tonight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Goth Skate with Licorice Chamber, Eve’s Black Heart, go-gos, drag performances, DJs, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!