WEEKEND SCENE: West Seattle Rotary’s dropoff donation drive for musical instruments

10:56 AM: Through 2 pm today, the Rotary Club of West Seattle has volunteers at KeyBank Plaza – southwest corner of California/Alaska – to accept and acknowledge musical instruments donated for Music4Life, to get new lives with students. Band- and orchestra-type instruments, and guitars, are what they’re most interested in. Details are in our preview. We stopped by a few minutes ago and learned that more than half a dozen donations already had been dropped off. And every one has a story, which they love hearing!

6:40 PM: One of today’s Rotary volunteers, Brian, says in a comment below that today’s donations totaled even more than last year!