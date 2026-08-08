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WEEKEND SCENE: West Seattle Rotary’s dropoff donation drive for musical instruments

August 8, 2026 10:56 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   How to help | Rotary Club of West Seattle | West Seattle news

10:56 AM: Through 2 pm today, the Rotary Club of West Seattle has volunteers at KeyBank Plaza – southwest corner of California/Alaska – to accept and acknowledge musical instruments donated for Music4Life, to get new lives with students. Band- and orchestra-type instruments, and guitars, are what they’re most interested in. Details are in our preview. We stopped by a few minutes ago and learned that more than half a dozen donations already had been dropped off. And every one has a story, which they love hearing!

6:40 PM: One of today’s Rotary volunteers, Brian, says in a comment below that today’s donations totaled even more than last year!

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1 Reply to "WEEKEND SCENE: West Seattle Rotary's dropoff donation drive for musical instruments"

  • Brian Waid August 8, 2026 (6:16 pm)
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    Many thanks West Seattle which made today’s Rotary Club of West Seattle community donation day to benefit Music4Life a resounding success.   Last year, we received 56 instruments; this year we received even more!  We’ll issue donation receipts to all donors and provide a full report as soon as we can process all the paperwork.   IF you missed the opportunity today, you can still make an instrument donation.  Just send me an email (brianjwaid@gmail.com) or visit the Music 4 Life website:  http://www.music4life.org.&nbsp; Again, thank you!     

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