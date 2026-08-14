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SATURDAY PREVIEW: Alki Beach Pride – street party + more

August 14, 2026 9:49 pm
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 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

By this afternoon, the street-closure signs were standing by, ready for the street-party component of tomorrow’s Alki Beach Pride festival. Official hours are noon to 8 pm, but Alki Avenue SW will close to traffic between 57th SW and 61st SW sooner for setup. The festival founded and coordinated by Alki residents Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden will include main-stage entertainment starting at 2:45 pm (see the performers and times here), five “community socials” starting with meditation in the Health and Wellness Zone at 11 am, two parties at Do Si KBBQ (including an afterparty starting at 7 pm), and more.

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