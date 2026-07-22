WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Wednesday, with heat alert continuing

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The National Weather Service‘s Heat Advisory alert is in effect until 11 pm tonight. Today’s official forecast: sunny, high upper 80s. Sunrise was at 5:35 am today; sunset will be at 8:56 pm.

(Photo by Victoria Gnatoka – placid sunset scene at Lincoln Park)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule, except for some early-morning #2 cancellations today – check the alert page for updates.

STADIUM ZONE

*The Mariners‘ homestand continues with a day game, 12:40 pm vs. Cincinnati.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!