TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast says we’ll see sunshine today with a high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:43 am today; sunset will be at 8:47 pm.

(Tuesday photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule; one stop change for the eastbound C Line in The Junction this week as curb-ramp work continues on the southeast corner of California/Alaska (photo above, Tuesday concrete pour).

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule, with one note from the alert page:

Eagle Harbor Welders will return Wednesday, July 29, from 08:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to complete their work. During this time we will go back to single lane load/offload at the Fauntleroy Terminal.

This is a followup to unspecified maintenance at midday Tuesday.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!