‘Car Show Rivalry’ series shoot to turn Hamilton Viewpoint Park into all-day party on Friday

The city Film Office wants you to know that Hamilton Viewpoint Park in North Admiral will be mostly off-limits to the public all day and part of the evening this Friday (July 24), for what might sound like a loud party. It’s actually going to be a series shoot, the city explains – here’s what crew and cast will be doing:

Production will be filming for a web series titled “Car Show Rivalry” at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. The filming activity will play out like a large-scale car show, with cars on display, a cheering crowd, dancers, DJs, and more. To facilitate production needs, Seattle Parks & Recreation has approved a full closure of the park for the duration of the day. Pedestrians will not be denied access to the park itself, but much of the park will be restricted during the filming [see map above]. The parking lot will be closed completely to vehicle traffic and parking. The production is obtaining a Temporary Noise Variance from the City for early hours work (6:00 am to 7:00 am). Neighbors who need any special access or accommodations should reach out to the production contact … and we will gladly assist.

That’s a reference to information in this official notice