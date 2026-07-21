PLAY BALL! West Seattle Baseball has two things to tell you

West Seattle Baseball has two announcements for players and families – first, they’re launching Bigfoot Baseball Camp; second, Coach Ballgame is returning to the Pee Wee Fields. Here’s info about both!

Bigfoot Baseball Camp Brings a New Kind of Summer Ball to West Seattle

Bigfoot Baseball Camp is officially launching this August in partnership with West Seattle Baseball, offering young players a week-long, confidence‑building baseball experience led by former Stanford and professional player Sean Flikke. Running August 10–14 at the West Seattle Pee Wee Baseball Fields, the camp blends high‑quality instruction with character development, teamwork, and the joyful spirit of Sandlot baseball — creating a summer environment where players ages 5–12 can grow their skills, strengthen their mindset, and fall even more in love with the game.

Learn more here; register here.

Coach Ballgame is back at the Pee Wee Fields on August 30

The National Sandlot Tour is a throwback to the Old School Neighborhood baseball game. Kids will learn the basic skills of the game in a no-pressure environment and have an outrageous amount of fun. Each kid will get a nickname, hear inspirational stories of Baseball legends, and build character by learning what being a ball player is all about.

Register here.

For more information about either program and questions, please reach out to communications@westseattlebaseball.com