Need resources? DSHS truck coming to West Seattle tomorrow

Need to apply for state help to get by in these economically troubled times? You’re welcome to visit the state DSHS truck during its stop in West Seattle tomorrow (Tuesday, July 28) – here’s the announcement from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor):

DSHS Mobile Services Truck Coming to South Seattle College to Assist with Food & Cash Benefits

South Seattle College’s Workforce Department is pleased to host a DSHS (Department of Social and Health Services) Mobile Community Services Truck on Tuesday, July 28th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

This mobile unit provides a critical service to our broader community. Trained DSHS staff will be on-site to assist residents and students with applications and questions for:

-SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)/Basic Food benefits

-Cash Assistance programs

Whether you need to apply for the first time, renew your benefits, or simply have questions about eligibility, the DSHS team will be available to help.

Event Details:

What: DSHS Mobile Services Truck

Who: Open to the public, students, and community members

When: Tuesday, July 28th, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: South Seattle College, 6000 16th Avenue SW]

Participants are encouraged to bring relevant documentation, such as identification and proof of income.

For more information about the truck’s visit, please contact the Workforce Department at 206-934-5888 or visit our website at https://southseattle.edu/workforce-education.

For general DSHS program information, visit www.dshs.wa.gov.