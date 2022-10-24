HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge

Another infusion of volunteer help was at work this past Saturday at Habitat for Humanity‘s Highland Terrace project in South Delridge. The site in the 9000 block of 15th SW will hold six “permanently affordable” two- and three-bedroom homes that’ll be complete by next summer, to be owned by families earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Future homeowners help with the construction, too – Penny was among those working at the site on Saturday:

Also there on Saturday was a contingent of volunteers from ADT, one of the companies that has donated to the project.

ADT donated $30,000 to cover the cost of energy-efficient heat pumps for the homes at Highland Terrace. Last month, AT&T sent volunteers to the site along with a $10,000 donation. This is not the first Habitat for Humanity project in West Seattle – others include a 4-unit site near Westwood Village and 20 homes scattered around the High Point redevelopment in the late ’00s.