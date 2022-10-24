West Seattle, Washington

HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge

October 24, 2022 12:46 pm
Another infusion of volunteer help was at work this past Saturday at Habitat for Humanity‘s Highland Terrace project in South Delridge. The site in the 9000 block of 15th SW will hold six “permanently affordable” two- and three-bedroom homes that’ll be complete by next summer, to be owned by families earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Future homeowners help with the construction, too – Penny was among those working at the site on Saturday:

Also there on Saturday was a contingent of volunteers from ADT, one of the companies that has donated to the project.

ADT donated $30,000 to cover the cost of energy-efficient heat pumps for the homes at Highland Terrace. Last month, AT&T sent volunteers to the site along with a $10,000 donation. This is not the first Habitat for Humanity project in West Seattle – others include a 4-unit site near Westwood Village and 20 homes scattered around the High Point redevelopment in the late ’00s.

2 Replies to "HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge"

  • LK October 24, 2022 (1:13 pm)
    Thank you to all of the volunteers! You can volunteer too. Just contact Habitat. : )

  • Jethro Marx October 24, 2022 (1:16 pm)
    This is cool, but I have to admit my puzzlement at not seeing crowds of throwback architectural fans swooning over the PEAKED ROOVES! Craftsman-inspired, folks, what?

