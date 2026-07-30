COUNTDOWN: Five days until Night Out 2026

If you’re one of the almost-250 Night Out block/building-party hosts signed up with SPD, swag bags are ready for you to pick up at the precinct Monday, the day before Night Out. The update and photos are from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite:

Today, with the help of the SW Precinct Captain, interns, and Before the Badge recruits – we have prepped 800 swag bags for our community. Pickup day is on Monday, and Night Out is Tuesday!

Jennifer says almost 1,000 Night Out parties are registered citywide – and a fourth of those, 247, will be in the Southwest Precinct area (West Seattle and South Park). Swag pickup time on Monday at the precinct (2300 SW Bebster) is noon-2 pm; party time on Tuesday (when you’ll find many side streets closed to through traffic) is 5-9 pm.