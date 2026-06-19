WEEKEND PREVIEW: Local music, art auctions @ West Seattle Indivisible’s benefit concert

One of this weekend’s major events is happening Saturday inside historic Kenyon Hall – a benefit concert and auction for West Seattle Indivisible, partnering with Southend Indivisible, in support of “defending democracy and building community.” Doors open at 6:30 pm Saturday and music starts at 7 with a lineup of local musicians and singers including Moon Girl:

See the lineup here, where you’ll also find a preview of another highlight of the night: Curated live and silent art auctions, including an original work by a Ukrainian artist living near the front line – here’s that backstory, from WSI:

Yury Vasilyev – WSI member, Russian immigrant, and co-lead of the concert planning team – will perform as HALANSKi at the event. His story was recently published as a Spotlight essay on our website. Yury has a connection with an artist from Ukraine, Itaveli, who created an original painting for the auction. She is from Dnipro, 60 miles away from the frontline. Last time HALANSKi talked to her, she said she stopped going to the shelter during air raids because sleep is more important to continue living than going into the shelter. The painting, “The Voice of Reason” is her favorite painting and it was hard for her to part with it. She will be happy to know it will end up in good hands. WSI plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the piece to the local Ukraine Defense Support organization.

Gift cards donated by local businesses will be auctioned too. Tickets to the Saturday night event are $25 general admission, $125 VIP, available online until noon Saturday; after that, tickets will be available at the door as long as capacity remains at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). Beverages, including a mock/cocktail “Summer Solstice,” and light snacks will be available for purchase.