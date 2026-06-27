WEST. SEATTLE COYOTES: Three sightings

Here are three more coyote sightings reported to us in the past few days:

SATURDAY MORNING: Dwight emailed us this report:

At 9:53 this morning I saw a coyote walking down Brace Point Drive towards the Josslin building. He saw me and quickly changed direction and headed up California Drive. He looked healthy and happy, not starved and miserable .

THURSDAY EVENING: These next two came in almost simultaneously just after 8:30 pm Thursday via texts – this one, from 38th SW and SW Raymond:

This one, from 37th SW and SW Juneau:

You can browse our past sighting reports here.