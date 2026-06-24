TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, with Seattle World Cup match #3 + heat alert

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with Seattle World Cup match #3 today.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Last day for the Heat Advisory alert from the National Weather Service, scheduled to end at 11 pm. Tuesday’s high was 90; today’s forecast is for sunshine and a high in the mid-80s. Sunrise was at 5:12 am; sunset will again be at 9:11 pm (latest of the year).

(Thanks for the sunrise photos! This one is from Stewart L.)

SEATTLE WORLD CUP MATCH #3

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar, noon at Lumen Field (“Seattle Stadium”). Starting by 8 am, this area near the stadium will again be off-limits to motor vehicles:

TRANSIT TODAY

Matchday overview – Here’s the rundown courtesy of Metro Matters.

Metro buses – Reroutes in the no-motor-vehicles zone shown above, otherwise, regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Extra matchday runs, otherwise, regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, per a the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!