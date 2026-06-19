TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday, with Seattle World Cup match #2 + Juneteenth holiday

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, June 19, 2026, with the USA-Australia FIFA World Cup match in Seattle at noon, and the Juneteenth holiday.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Two days until summer’s official arrival with the solstice moment at 1:24 am Sunday. Today’s forecast is for a sunny day, high in the upper 70s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, staying there until Tuesday); sunset will again be at 9:10 pm.

SEATTLE WORLD CUP MATCH 2

Noon at Lumen Field (aka Seattle Stadium), USA vs. Australia. Starting by 8 am, this area near the stadium will again be off-limits to motor vehicles:

TRANSIT TODAY

Here’s an overview of match-day transportation today. The specific services we usually mention:

Metro buses – If your bus usually travels in the zone shown above, it’ll be rerouted. For West Seattle, that primarily means Route 21. Check Metro reroute details here. Otherwise, regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Added runs today:

One additional round trip will be added to support the World Cup special service on match days with 12 PM and 1 PM (match) start times. This includes a 10:00 am Pier 50 departure and a 10:15 am West Seattle departure.

Otherwise, summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three-boat schedule today. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SCHOOL’S OUT

One last mention that all West Seattle schools are now out.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT

Hours after the soccer match, the Mariners have another home game/a>, 7:10 pm vs. the Red Sox.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature was back as of Wednesday morning, per a the SDOT map, so we’ve returned them to the morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!