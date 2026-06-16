Mega-low tide, fundraiser for Cara, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Wendy and her kids for that photo from Monday’s mega-low tide. Below, you’ll find today’s mega-low tide time, plus what else is happening, on our list of event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … open now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily operations continue at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – free, scheduled 11 am-8 pm daily.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today featuring a guest speaker from Express Credit Union. (4470 35th SW)

MEGA-LOW TIDE: Out to -4.3 feet at 12:21 pm – lowest daytime low tide of the year!

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly 2 pm meeting; here’s the agenda, which explains how to participate, in person or remotely.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: This library program is over until next school year!

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FUNDRAISER AT KENYON HALL: 5-10 pm, come to Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) to help support Cara, well-known in the local hospitality industry, as she fights her way back to health.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are presenting this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW: WSB sponsor), “Unplugged: A Musical Gathering.” No cover, all ages.

OPEN MIC AT TIM’S: 6 pm signups, 7 pm music at all-ages open mic hosted at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – the link explains how to RSVP.

PFLAG MEETING IN WEST SEATTLE: 7 pm – info in our calendar listing.

PAST, PRESENT, & ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

NO SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING TONIGHT: Skipping this week.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia venues tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm Tuesdays, until 1:30 am, your turn to sing! (4717 California SW)

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!