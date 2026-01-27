FOLLOWUP: Upgraded crossing awaits its beacons

One year ago, SDOT announced “next steps” for the Alki Point Healthy Street, including an upgraded crossing at its south end, at 63rd SW and Beach Drive SW. Crossing work has been done, as shown in our recent photo above, but the poles have been in place, beaconless, for a while. So we asked SDOT for an update. The reply: “The RRFB equipment for the upgraded crossing at the south end of the Alki Point Healthy Street has been ordered and we are waiting for them to be delivered.” No timeline estimate so far.