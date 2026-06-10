TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday notes, with more last-day-of-school info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Mostly sunny, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, staying there until June 23); sunset will be at 9:06 pm.

(Alki photo, Tuesday evening, by Bob Burns)

ROAD WORK

The first Seattle World Cup match isn’t until next Monday but the “pause” for work in the right-of-way along certain Seattle routes has begun – this map shows where. Projects continue on other streets, though, including utility projects toward both ends of Beach Drive – near Constellation and Lowman Beach parks.

SCHOOL’S OUT

As noted on our West Seattle-wide list, four local schools are now out, with more having their last day of classes tomorrow, Friday, and next week.

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TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; the Kitsap has replaced the Sealth as #3 boat, as the latter is out for work until August. Check the alert page for last-minute changes. Also note the summer sailing schedule start Wednesday.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updated-framegrab feature is not working; we’ve reported it, no ETA yet for restoration. In the meantime, you can check live video for any SDOT camera via their map. State cameras are working and we do have one in the regular lineup:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

(We’ll return the regular camera lineup when the city cams are fully working again.)

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!