FOLLOWUP: Seattle City Light says on-site work finally about to start for Morgan Junction EV-charging lot

(WSB photo of future EV lot, last November)

For everyone watching for signs of construction at Morgan Junction’s future city-operated EV-charging lot site, you won’t have to wait much longer – Seattle City Light says on-site work is finally about to begin. SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang says contractor Zenisco Inc. “will begin work at the … site this week.” She adds, “We currently anticipate the chargers will be operational in August 2026.” Eight chargers are planned for the lot, on the site of a long-ago SCL substation kittycorner across SW Morgan from West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor). We first reported on the project almost four years ago, at which the utility had hoped to start work within a year. We’re asking for any construction notice that might have gone to neighbors with details also helpful to people who drive, ride, and walk in that area, as well as any new details about one component of construction expected to require trenching on Fauntleroy Way, north of the site.