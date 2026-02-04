FOLLOWUP: Signs of work at Morgan Junction EV-charging lot site

Since Seattle City Light told us Monday that work would start at the Morgan Junction EV-charging lot site this week, we’ve been checking there daily to see whether that would indeed happen. No signs of activity Tuesday – but we just went by again today and spotted the new NO TRESPASSING sign above, as well as tubes labeled as project-document storage:

(The labels read Traffic Control Plan, Permits, Construction Stormwater and Erosion Control Plan, Construction Drainage Plans, and Electrical Permit.) No work crew at the site currently but we’ll go back to check tomorrow. SCL says it’s expecting the eight-charger site at 4118 SW Morgan – originally planned for 2022 – to be operational this August.