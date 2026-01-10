BIZNOTE: Fauntleroy Way’s longest-running vacancy may finally be close to an end

(Google Street View image of 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW)
Almost two years ago, we happened onto city filings suggesting a Sherwin-Williams Paint store was planned for the ex-Midas space at 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW. It’s been empty since 2019, after an abrupt shutdown initially suggested as temporary proved to be permanent. At the time we found those filings, a spokesperson for the Mercer Island investment company that owns the site told us the plan was just a possibility. They had bought the 11,000-square-foot site in 2023, three years after it was listed as a prospective mixed-use development parcel. Now the Sherwin-Williams plan has reappeared in files, including a sign-permit application, which tends to mean it’s a done deal, as was the case when the paint giant built and opened a store next to The Home Depot in Delridge in 2013. We’ll be following up regarding the timeline.
| 1 COMMENT