BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sherwin-Williams store aims for fall opening on Fauntleroy Way SW. So what about the Delridge store?

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

“Coming soon” signs are up and work is finally under way at the former Midas location at 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW, where Sherwin-Williams is planning to double its presence in West Seattle by later this year. As we first reported in January, the store has been many years in the planning process. Sherwin-Williams is the only specialty paint store in West Seattle, though some other businesses, like Home Depot and Junction Hardware, have paint departments.

The current Sherwin-Williams location, at the intersection of Sylvan Way and Delridge, opened in 2013 and has 6 employees. We’re told by staffer Todd that they sell to a mix of homeowners and contractors, and that the second location is sorely needed. “Our back room is overflowing with the volume that we do,” he said. In addition to selling paint products and supplies, their store takes a variety of old and leftover paint products for recycling, though they have a limit on what they can take. The new store will mean more space for that program too.

Todd says the Fauntleroy Way store is expected to open in the fall with a staff of 4 and be, “focused more toward individual homeowners,” though he expects it will also be the new store of choice for some West Seattle-based contractors who live in the Admiral and Alki neighborhoods. “That store is going to be a game-changer for a lot of upper West Seattle contractors.” He also said to expect some opening-celebration events in the fall.