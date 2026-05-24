WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook shore, photo by Bob Burns)

Mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights of what’s happening (and not) as the holiday weekend continues:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY ON HOLIDAY: No Westies Run Club run today.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

BACH AND PANCAKES AT KENYON HALL: 10 am at Kenyon Hall – amazing music AND pancakes! (7904 35th SW; online tickets sold out but check at door)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – asparagus, lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

ARTS AT THE PARK – TSIMSHIAN STORIES: 10 am-2 pm at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle):

Experience oral history and living traditions right in your neighborhood! On Sunday, May 24, Myrtle Reservoir Park will host Tsimshian Stories: Arts in the Park. This free, all-ages event brings traditional Tsimshian stories and art to life under the open sky. Come take part in a hands-on community project and learn about traditional Northwest Coast weaving! Supported by Seattle’s Arts in Parks program, it’s a wonderful opportunity to gather with neighbors, learn from Indigenous culture-bearers, and celebrate community.

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – if this morning is sold out, look at dates ahead.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Second day of the season for the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

COLMAN POOL’S THIRD WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, third preseason weekend continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MUSIC MATINEE AT TIM’S: Fight and Flight, All the Rain at 2 pm at Tim’s in White Center (98th & 16th).

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS/MOVIES BOOK CLUB: 2:30 pm monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), this month discussing Kerouac’s “On the Road.”

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm trivia with Morgue Anne at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

SOCCER: The top-ranked West Seattle Rhodies FC plays Salmon Bay FC, 6 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!