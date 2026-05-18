Adopt a (big) plant! Fauntleroy Community Association’s planter refresh means some need new homes

If you have room in your garden or yard, perhaps you can give a healthy plant a new home this Saturday!

The Fauntleroy Community Association maintains box planters near 45th and Wildwood near and across the street from Endolyne Joe’s restaurant. This Saturday, May 23rd is the spring “planter party” – volunteers will refresh 27 planters with summer color. Some of the plants have grown too big for the planter boxes and are available to anyone who would like them. To help these boxes thrive in the future we are asking for people to pay what they can for the plants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The plants are big, healthy and would make great additions to your landscape. There are some great bargains including:

2-Oriental arborvitae

1-Lawson cypress

4-Juncus Grass

2-Longstalk sedge grass

1-Euphorbia wulfenii

1+- variegated carex grasses

3-Evergold sedge grass

1-Wilma cypress

1-Juncus reed grass

If you’re interested, bring your shovel and tools at 9:00 am on Saturday morning so you can dig them out before the volunteer crew shows up at 10. Available plants will be tagged in red. These are big plants, so come prepared.