Local bands and more for your West Seattle Friday!

No need to be crabby! (Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo.) Here’s our list for today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can preview events days/weeks ahead 24/7):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, including a sale through tomorrow!

Celebrate Washington’s 136th Birthday with 13.6% Off Native Plants!

Student-grown Pacific Northwest natives • Pollinator-friendly favorites • Expert advice

Join us for our annual Native Plant Sale and take home something beautiful.

Open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW)..

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Rain or shine, daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Not open today because of month-long closure for exhibit work.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: For adult English-language learners, 12:30 pm-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

A NIGHT OUT WITH WESTSIDE BABY: 6-8:30 pm, fundraiser at WestSide Baby‘s White Center HQ – check if tickets remain. 21+. (10002 14th SW)

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all genres of music (including singers) are welcome for Open Mic night, 6-8 pm, no cover.

strong>LOCAL BAND AT EASY STREET: Album show for surf-rock band The Desolate Coast (all but one member are West Seattleites), 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), no cover, all ages.

LOCAL BAND AT KENYON HALL: West Seattle indie-rock teen band Across 35th at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm show, $10 tickets.

SOUND & CEREMONY – SOFTENING INTO SUMMER: Get calm as the season changes, 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (4618 SW Alaska) with Maari Falsetto.

BINGO AT THE PUB: 7:10 pm bingo at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm, School of Rock Issaquah Adult Program Showcase at The Skylark. Music at 8, all ages until 10, $15 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning with DJ Mike Illvester, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music with Dream Patrol & I Wish I Was A Punk Band, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!