WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend summaries confirm gunfire, store-burglary attempt

One gunfire incident from the holiday weekend that we didn’t catch in real time is confirmed by SPD incident summaries from the long weekend that were released today, though the time frame is still not clear. This is described as a summary from Monday, incident 26-144638:

At 1129 hours, officers responded to the 6500 Block High Point Dr SW recovering multiple shell casings with three parked/unoccupied vehicles damaged from the shots. GVRU screened, casings were recovered/placed into evidence and photos of the scene were captured via AXON. Video was recovered of a dark sedan driving SB on Sylvan Wy SW prior to the report of shots; however, it is unknown if related at this time. Incident may have occurred on 5/22/26 around 2315 hours after patrol received a report of shots in the area.

The latest round of SPD incident summaries also includes this one from early Monday, incident 26-146501, which was initially on the data map as “disturbance”:

At 0200 hours, on Memorial Day, at about 0200 hours, two suspects attempted to break into a convenience store in the 1600 block of SW Holden St, by throwing fireplace logs through the window, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. The suspects in this instance appear to have been the same suspects in 2026-146168 and 2026-146355, which also occurred nearby earlier in the day. See those reports for descriptions. Surveillance footage may be available.

There was some radio traffic on this but it didn’t say which of the two convenience stores at that intersection; only one, Seamart, would have been closed at that time. We’re also looking into the other two incidents mentioned.