FOLLOWUP: Mayor Wilson changes her plan – stadium-area surveillance cameras WILL be on for Seattle World Cup

As previously reported, some City Councilmembers including District 1’s Rob Saka recently urged Mayor Katie Wilson to change her plan for leaving stadium-area surveillance cameras turned off unless there was a “credible threat.” Just out of the inbox, the mayor says she’ll order them turned on:

Today, Mayor Katie B. Wilson released the following statement on FIFA World Cup safety:

“Earlier this week, I received an updated briefing from the Seattle Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation on the current global and local threat environment. The breadth and depth of intelligence gathering that informed the briefing identified general but credible threats to safety and security during the games. While not unexpected given an event of this magnitude, this information has persuaded our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners that we should be operating at a heightened risk level. Given this information, the Stadium District cameras will be activated during the FIFA World Cup tournament.

The safety and security of residents, visitors, and fans is our highest priority, and I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology. I share those values. While I have decided to have the cameras ready to help us quickly establish situational awareness near the stadiums if needed, we will continue honing our policies and protections to safeguard the data these videos capture.

I have tremendous confidence in our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners. Together, we have developed a strong thoughtful plan that prioritizes both public safety and the positive experience of everyone attending these events. Seattle is ready to welcome the world. This summer, people from across the globe will experience our city, our neighborhoods, and our values firsthand. The world will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Weekend with us. We look forward to showcasing the very best of Seattle while ensuring a safe, memorable, and successful World Cup for all.”