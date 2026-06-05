WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assault on the street

Reader report from an incident around 2:30 pm:
Just got assaulted in front of CVS by two teenagers. Cops were called by multiple witnesses. They were repeatedly yelling the n word at 3 of us, and then the woman hit one of us in the back of the head as we tried to walk away. A witness followed them to the nursery, where they swapped clothes and then ran through the alley off Brandon.
They say police did not respond “despite multiple 911 calls” but the assault victim is filing a report.
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