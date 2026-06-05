GIVING: Deloitte’s Impact Day work at The Mount will benefit community, too

(WSB photos)

The business-consulting firm Deloitte had dozens of employees volunteering at Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor) today, during the company’s annual Impact Day – and their work won’t just benefit the people who live and work at The Mount.

Though the volunteers worked all around The Mount’s hilltop campus at 35th/Edmunds, the south patio/arden area was a special area of emphasis – getting ready for its renovation.

This is the area, with its adjacent parking lot, where The Mount has presented its community concert series and outdoor barbecues, so the renovation will benefit visitors to community events like those too.