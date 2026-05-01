HAPPENING NOW: 2026’s second First Friday at Highland Park Improvement Club

Get out and enjoy the evening at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s secpnd First Fridays party of the year! Art by local makers, music, food (empanadas!), and drink await you at 12th/Holden.

You’ll find information too – African Community Housing and Development is there to answer questions about the Delridge Farmers Market‘s new location in south Highland Park (as we first reported last month):

The market opens two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, May 16. And the First Fridays party continues at HPIC until 8:30 tonight!