BIZNOTE: New location this year for Delridge Farmers’ Market

(WSB file photo)

The Delridge Farmers’ Market is moving this year, and opening a bit later than in previous years. The market’s new manager Indra Budiman with market organizer African Community Housing Development says it’s moving to 8855 9th SW – the former Morning Star Market site – right across the street from the site of ACHD’s future Seattle International Public Market. Budiman tells WSB that the market’s grand opening will be Saturday, May 16. We’ll be following up soon for more details on this year’s Delridge Farmers’ Market plan and vendors!