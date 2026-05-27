Published earlier this afternoon on partner site White Center Now: Federal prosecutors have announced the conviction of a man in connection with regional robberies including what was called the “West Seattle Marijuana Store” at the time it was held up in 2022. (The shop is at 10825 Myers Way S. in unincorporated Top Hat and is now known as A Greener Today.) 36-year-old Shannon Hartfield of Kent also was convicted in connnection with other robberies, including banks, around the region and is now awaiting sentencing, as the feds’ announcement explains.