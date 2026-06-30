75th anniversary for Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band! Two West Seattle events ahead – besides the parade!

(WSB photo – All-City Band in 2025 West Seattle Grand Parade)

The Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band is a signature sight and sound of summer. And this year the All-City Band celebrates its 75th anniversary! You’ll of course see them in the West Seattle Grand Parade on July 18. But before that – two events of note, both in West Seattle – All-City Band alumni and supporters are invited to this celebration:

Seattle All-City Marching Band 75th Anniversary Banquet & Auction

Friday, July 17, 2026 | 5:00–11:00 PM

Brockey Center | South Seattle College Celebrate 75 years of music, memories, and tradition at an evening of dinner, fellowship, live and silent auctions, and special recognition of the alumni, directors, and supporters who have shaped the Seattle All-City Marching Band. Reconnect with fellow alumni, share memories, and honor the rich legacy of the Seattle All-City Marching Band. Tickets: $75 per person Alumni: Please register by July 6, 2026, to guarantee your banquet ticket. Current band members and their families: Ticket sales open July 7, 2026, based on availability.

The band also invites alumni to perform with them in the Chinatown Parade on July 19 and in West Seattle at this year’s Band Jam, which is also free to spectators, 6 pm Friday, July 24, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

For banquet tickets, and/or alumni-performance registration, go here. (And if you’d like to support the Seattle All-City Marching Band another way, you can donate here.)