What will, and won’t, be happening at the Log House Museum on the Fourth of July

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum on Alki has been a place to visit on the Fourth of July for various reasons over the years. After all, it’s a holiday about history! Two things to know about the museum’s Fourth of July plan this year:

(Rendering courtesy SWSHS)

-Though the original hope was to be able to open the new permanent exhibit on the Fourth, it’s still a work in progress, SWSHS executive director Elizabeth Rudrud told WSB when we checked in for a progress report. She says the goal now is a grand opening in August.

-But here’s a reason to visit on the holiday anyway: Fourth of July Storytime, 11 am-1 pm, a drop-in event in the museum courtyard:

Join us for a festive morning highlighting American icons. Experience the wonder of storytelling with Eva Abram, who brings folktales and stories from American history to life. Then get in on crafts that explore three Statues of Liberty — the original, the one on Alki Beach, and the original statue that stood on Alki Beach, coming soon to the Log House Museum.

If you’re going to the Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, this is just downhill at 61st/Stevens, and also free.