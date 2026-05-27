BIZNOTE: Westside Bicycle closed permanently

(WSB photo)

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Westside Bicycle‘s shop on Harbor Avenue SW has been closed often in recent weeks, with a reader tipping us off to a sign on the door for any customers needing to pick up their bikes. Now the owners have confirmed to WSB that their West Seattle shop is permanently closed, and are thanking the community for their support over the last 10+ years.

Westside was opened by the owners of Woodinville Bicycle, which has itself been in business for 25 years. Founder Mike Rabas and Pete Clancy, who joined as a partner in Woodinville, opened the full-service bike shop at 3418 Harbor Avenue SW in 2015, selling bikes, parts and service. Aside from their core business, Westside was also regularly a part of bike-related events in the area. As recently as the end of April, the shop was listed as being open as a resource for the Emerald City Ride, which had a route that included the nearby West Seattle Bridge. The shop was also a regular participant in the annual Bike Everywhere Day in mid-May, doing bike checks and simple repairs for riders on that morning.

Reached via phone at Woodinville Bicycle today, owner Rabas said he so appreciates the way the West Seattle community came through for the shop while it was open. “Thank you for the support over the years.” He says the Harbor Avenue space still has a lease, and it’s a “possibility” that another business may take it over. Customer questions are being directed to the Woodinville shop.