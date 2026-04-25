WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 40+ things to know

(Friday photo by Paul Weatherman)

Our peninsula is not only beautiful but also very busy today! Here’s what you need to know, as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

TRAFFIC ALERT – EMERALD CITY RIDE: Southbound 99 from the stadium zone to the westbound West Seattle Bridge, and the WB bridge itself, will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic until about 9 am because of the Emerald City Ride, which will continue on to surface streets from Alki to Fauntleroy and then onto the low-bridge path. We’ll update this live starting around 7 am, when the ride is scheduled to start. See the schedule here and the route here.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Not riding? How about a run?At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: The twice-a-year free dropoff event for recyclables you can’t just put out at curbside, 9 am-3 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 Californnia SW) – our calendar listing includes a link to the list of what the church’s partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t take this time.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY DONATION-ONLY SALE: 9 am-3 pm at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), take what you need, and if you want to donate $ for it, that’ll benefit the PTA. You’re also welcome to donate items for the sale – drop them off starting at 8 am.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturay, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

EARTH DAY IN THE GARDEN: You’re invited to the North Delridge P-Patch for a daylong celebration, 9 am-3 pm, starting with a garden and neighborhood cleanup, continuing with planting, creating, and connecting. (5078 25th SW)

COOPER ARTIST HOUSING GARAGE SALE: The artists who live above Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) are having a sale today too, 9 am-1 pm.

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE SPRING NATIVE ART MARKET: 10 am-5 pm today and Sunday at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) shop Indigenous makers’ creations – art, apparel, body care, more.

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: First of two days for the West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual show, 10 am-5 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds). Free admission.

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: Got unwanted, unneeded, and/or expired medication(s)? Take them to the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) 10 am-2 pm today for free disposal, no questions asked.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with new Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: They’re back, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

SEATTLE INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY: A day to celebrate your local indie bookstores – and both of West Seattle’s shops are participating today. Here’s the plan from Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor); here’s the plan from Pegasus (4528 California SW).

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

OPEN HOUSE AND FREEZER SALE: Dream Dinners West Seattle welcomes you to stop by 11 am-1 pm and find out how they can make mealtime a whole lot simpler at your home. They’re on the north side of outer Jefferson Square (41st SW and SW Alaska).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY SALE: As previewed in this WSB story, the WSTL is selling a wide variety of tools as a fundraiser, 11 am-4 pm. Find them on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

LINDA’S BIRTHDAY SALE: At Carmilia’s (4528 California SW), sale all weekend! Open 11 am-6 pm today.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

APRIL POOL’S DAY: Free swim at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle) focusing on water safety, 12:15 pm.

CAMP LONG CLEANUP & ADVISORY COUNCIL OPEN HOUSE: 1-3 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), pitch in to help the park, and then roast marshmallows while meeting the Advisory Council.

DRAG TEA AT TIBBETTS UMC: 1-3 pm, afternoon tea featuring Jezebel Johnson – online ticket sales are closed, but check at the door if spots remain. (3940 41st SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEND JEWELRY 5TH ANNIVERSARY: 2-6 pm party with a sale, raffle, bites and sips, more. (3278 California SW)

BOOKS & BREWS BENEFIT: Read-a-thon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 2-5 pm, partnering with and benefiting Pathfinder K-8.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic with “short, specific sessions” at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: SSR hosts “Killer Wheels” doubleheader bout, 4:15-8 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW, White Center).

MUSIC AT THE MEADERY: Accendino & Elephant Crows, 7 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), all ages, no cover.

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: Third weekend continues for ArtsWest‘s current play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

MUSIC & DANCE AT KENYON HALL: “Transitory Obfuscations” at Kenyon Hall:

This will be the second installment of a series designed to create spontaneous sound and movement collaborations, curated by Adam Levitt. Just prior to the start of the event, names will be drawn randomly to determine 4 pairings of solo musicians and dancers.

(7904 35th SW)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Glam The Remix bearded drag show, all ages, tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT TIM’S: Twang Junkies, Steve Aliment & Annie O’Neill, The Jon Hyde Band at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ JENNGREEN. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event, and it’s open to the community, our calendar is open for you, with listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!