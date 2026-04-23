PREVIEW: West Seattle Tool Library would like to borrow you for some shopping

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Looking to hammer in a project or renovation this spring? The West Seattle Tool Library will be hosting its annual tool sale this Saturday from 11-4 – a perfect opportunity to bring home [tools at a cheaper price, while helping a vital community resource.

For almost 16 years, the West Seattle Tool Library has operated as a community-led monprofit that provides access to a wide range of tools on a “pay what you can” basis. These tools are available for rent year-round, but this Saturday is the only large-scale sale event of the year; at other times you’ll only find a small selection for purchase, usually at the front of the workshop.

So what can you expect this Saturday (April 25)? We headed over to the Tool Library to talk to Sean Isom, the current operations manager. The plan is to set up tables in the parking lot at the entrance of the library (which is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW).

Power tools such as miter saws, table saws, shop vacuums, and pneumatic tools will be available, as well as hand-held tools – hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, and others.

Most WSTL operations will continue as usual on Saturday, including the library being open for people to borrow and return tools as needed. The workshop section will be closed that day, so you won’t be able to work on projects, but Isom mentioned that many volunteers will be available if you want to tour the workshop, make a donation, or ask a question.

Proceeds from the sale will go directly back into maintaining WSTL operations, including payroll for the organization’s two employees, rent, and miscellaneous projects. WSTL is almost entirely volunteer-run aside from the aforementioned employees.

The community benefits provided by the workshop don’t start and end this Saturday – there are multiple other opportunities to get more involved. Most Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the library hosts open workshops; anyone is welcome to work on a project on-site with tools provided by the library. Tuesdays are reserved for volunteer-run classes. These typically range from basic tool operation to more specified events, and you can sign up on the library’s website. On Wednesdays, WSTL hosts “fix-it” night, which invites community members to bring in appliances or other household items to be repaired, as opposed to throwing them into the landfill.

Looking to get involved as a volunteer instead? You can sign up by clicking here.