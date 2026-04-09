WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation on 35th SW

12:31 AM: Multiple 911 calls about possible gunfire about 10 minutes ago, and dispatch has told officers one caller has reported a bullet through his window on 35th north of Roxbury. Police are en route to verify. No injuries reported so far.

12:33 AM: Police have not only confirmed the window damage, but also have reported finding casings at 35th SW and SW Cambridge. [map]

(Roadblock just south of shooting intersection, as seen from 35th/Roxbury traffic camera pointed north)

Officers are closing 35th both ways while they look for more evidence.