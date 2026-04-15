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VIDEO: SPD officer who rescued children kidnapped in West Seattle gets department’s Medal of Courage

April 15, 2026 7:02 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

That Seattle Police video published today tells the story of why Officer Albert Khandzhayan got the department’s “Medal of Courage” for an incident that began in West Seattle. We reported on it the morning it happened – May 3, 2025 – though it got little other attention as it happened on a Saturday morning and was over relatively quickly. It started north of The Junction with a scene that terrified onlookers, not to mention the mom and children involved – her ex-boyfriend breaking out the window of her car, pulling her out, and driving away with the children. Officer Khandzhayan rescued them – and arrested him – in Boulevard Park.

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3 Replies to "VIDEO: SPD officer who rescued children kidnapped in West Seattle gets department's Medal of Courage"

  • Odd son April 15, 2026 (7:09 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Officer.

  • Workdowntown April 15, 2026 (7:48 pm)
    Reply

    Best story I’ve heard today!!

  • Higginshere April 15, 2026 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, officer, Khandzhayan!  Your keen observation, tenacity, and professionalism  are  comforting and much appreciated.

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