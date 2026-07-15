Going wild at West Seattle Grand Parade 2026: Six sights to see Saturday

We’re continuing West Seattle Grand Parade previews, looking ahead to Saturday’s big event (rolling down California SW from SW Lander to SW Edmunds, 11 am, preceded by the Float Dodger 5K at 9:30 am). From the 85+ parade entries, some ‘wild’ sights to see:

(WSB photo, 2025 West Seattle Grand Parade)

–West Seattle Mrs. Ropers – Caftans, wigs, and bags will abound as these characters romp down the street

–Seattle Art Cars – Of all the vehicles that are signed up to be part of the parade, these will likely be the wildest.

–Seafair Clowns – The Pirates get much of the spotlight but these cavorting clowns are usually the biggest Seafair entry in the parade.

–Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Keep your feet out of the street!

–Orca Network Parade Pod – Among all the wildlife that graces us here around Puget Sound, killer whales are the top of the lineup. This advocacy group/sighting network will be marching.

–Westside School “Swimming Salmon” – More wildlife – bringing a new meaning to “school of fish.”

West Seattle is one of just a few neighborhoods in the city that still has its own summer parade; enjoy yours this Saturday – presented by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation and produced by a small army of devoted volunteers! (More previews tomorrow.)