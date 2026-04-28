TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Last Tuesday of April

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Cloudy, high near 60. Sunrise is now before 6 am – today, at 5:56 am; sunset will be at 8:17 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route still on a two-boat schedule with a third, unscheduled boat. Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes plus a summary of fare changes starting Friday (May 1). And note work at the Fauntleroy dock this week could affect ferry users.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!