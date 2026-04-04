UPDATE: Short-lived ‘rescue extrication’ response for vehicle-on-side crash near Delridge/Juneau

6:02 PM: SFD was sending a ‘rescue extrication’ response to a reported car-on-side crash near Louisa Boren STEM K-8 at Delridge/Juneau, called in by an SFD engine – but the engine crew asked that it be downsized because the driver is out of the vehicle. They’re asking police to investigate whether it was a hit-run because they can’t find the reported second vehicle possibly involved.

6:09 PM: Added screenshot of crash-scene vicinity from nearest SDOT traffic cam, but the crashed vehicle itself appears to be out of view. No description of that possible second vehicle. (Update: Police have described the on-side vehicle as a pickup truck.)

6:20 PM: The live traffic camera does show that Delridge is currently blocked both ways at the scene.

6:28 PM: Police are reopening the southbound side of Delridge.

7:03 PM: They just reopened the northbound side too.

9:36 PM: We asked SFD about injuries. Spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells us, “Crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of Delridge Way SW for a report of vehicle collision with one vehicle on its side. The response was quickly downgraded because the patient was able to exit the vehicle with assistance from bystanders before our crews arrived. The patient was an approximately 53-year-old male in stable condition. The patient was transported to the hospital by AMR.”