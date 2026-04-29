Seattle Public Schools dials in new cell-phone policy starting Monday

Starting Monday, Seattle Public Schools will implement a new cell-phone policy for students. According to the announcement sent tonight, it boils down to:

Grade Span-Specific Rules

“Off and Away for the Day” Rule in Grades K–8: Phones are off and stored away for the full school day, with no access during instruction, passing periods, or lunch.

“No Cell Bell to Bell” Rule in Grades 9–12: Phones are off and away during all instructional time. Students may have limited access during lunch and passing periods, supporting responsible device use and digital citizenship while keeping phones out of the classroom.

Exceptions: Students who require access to personal devices for medical needs or as part of a documented IEP or Section 504 accommodation will continue to be supported.