HAPPENING NOW: You can bid for unique items in Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s online auction!

This is a big wweek for the one of our area’s premier cultural organizations, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – this Friday is its spring “Tides of History” gala, and tickets are still available, but you can also support SWSHS via the online auction that runs today through Thursday! Here’s the announcement with details:

Bid to support local history! The Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s online auction just opened today, and runs through Thursday April 9. A live auction will be held during the historical society’s Spring Gala on Friday, April 10 at Salty’s.

To bid, you can register at loghousemuseum.org.

The annual gala and auction comprise one of the biggest fundraisers of the year and brings in critical revenue for the historical society and museum – this year to help support the installation of a permanent, interactive exhibit at the Log House Museum.

The online auction features vacations, one-of-a-kind West Seattle experiences, and unique offerings including a collection of original vintage rock ‘n’ roll crew t-shirts.

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society owns and operates the Log House Museum at Alki Beach, cares for a unique collection of artifacts, provides free museum admission and public programming (including Alki History Walking Tours that started again this month, and Words, Writers, Southwest Stories, a monthly virtual speaker series). This summer, the organization will install a permanent, interactive exhibit at the Log House Museum – a result of more than two years of planning supported by Maritime Washington National Heritage Area – and will refresh its native plant garden with support from the West Seattle Garden Tour.

This year’s live auction, held during the Historical Society’s annual Spring Gala on Friday (April 10) at Salty’s on Alki, includes priceless experiences, including: creating your own Husky Deli Ice Cream flavor, a private guided tour of the West Duwamish Greenbelt with Ken Workman, descendant of Chief Sealth, and more.

The event includes guest speaker Roger Evans, curator at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute and the project lead for the Seattle Griot Project, and will honor special guests whose stories will be exhibited in the upcoming permanent exhibition including members of the Tengu Fishing Club, historical society Board Member Carol-Ann Thornton, who was the first student of color to desegregate Alki Elementary School, and more

The auction closes at 8 pm on Thursday, April 9. Register here!